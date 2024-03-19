Moving Forward On The Eastern Busway

Better travel outcomes are on the way for more of East Auckland, with preparation starting for a flyover in Pakūranga.

The flyover will be built above Reeves Road, which will be partially closed for the next two years while the work is completed.

It follows the re-opening of William Roberts Road last week which has now been extended to connect with Tī Rākau Drive, providing a new transport link in Pakūranga.

Motorists can use the new William Roberts Road connection, Gossamer Drive or Pakūranga Road as alternative routes while Reeves Road is closed for the flyover’s construction.

Planned to open in 2026, the four-lane flyover will provide a direct connection between Pakūranga Road and the South Eastern Highway, says Auckland Transport (AT) Director Infrastructure and Place, Murray Burt.

“This will improve the flow of traffic and reduce congestion around Pakūranga town centre, playing a crucial role in the Eastern Busway’s success as the next stages are completed along Tī Rākau Drive towards Botany.”

AT Chief Executive Dean Kimpton says it is exciting to see new progress on a significant transport project that is already benefitting public transport users, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Since the first section of the Eastern Busway between Panmure and Pakūranga opened in December 2021, we’ve delivered more than 8.5 million passenger trips on our buses that use this corridor. That number is only going to continue to grow as the next stages of the Eastern Busway are delivered and more people in East Auckland enjoy quicker, safer and more reliable journeys.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“By 2028, we’re expecting 18,000 passengers will travel on the Eastern Busway every day. This number is expected to be 24,000 by 2048,” Mr Kimpton says.

The Eastern Busway is connecting East Auckland to the city’s rapid transit network. Once fully completed, the 7km busway will span from Botany, to Pakūranga town centre, to Panmure train station. It will enable trips between Botany and Waitematā Station (Britomart) in about 40 minutes by bus and train.

© Scoop Media

