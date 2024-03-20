Jessica Boyce Homicide Investigation - $100,000 Reward Announced

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan:

Marlborough Police have announced a $100,000 reward for information in relation to the disappearance of Jessica Boyce in March 2019.

Jessica, aged 27, disappeared from Renwick, Marlborough on Tuesday 19 March 2019.

Yesterday marks five years since Jessica’s disappearance.

Our investigation team has been working tirelessly to provide answers to Jessica’s family, and to hold the person or persons responsible for Jessica’s disappearance to account.

Police will pay a reward of up to $100,000 for material information or evidence which leads to the identity and conviction of any person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

The offer will remain in force until 19 September 2024. The Commissioner of Police will determine the amount of the reward and will apportion it if there is more than one claimant.

Immunity against prosecution will be considered for any accomplice, not being a principal offender, who gives such information or evidence to Police.

We urge anyone that has personal knowledge of the circumstances of Jessica’s disappearance and who are prepared to assist the investigation team to please contact Police.

Information can be provided to the Operation Largo Investigation team on 0800 COLD CASE or 0800 2653 2273 or email to Op.Largo@police.govt.nz

