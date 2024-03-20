Wither Hills Farm Park Opens

Walkers and cyclists can return to the Wither Hills from today (Wednesday).

Council reopened the park to users this morning given the cooler temperatures recently.

Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Planner Linda Craighead said staff were very appreciative of the public’s response in staying away from the farm park during the last couple of months.

“It is great to see other areas being used,” she said. “While the park is open it is still dry and we ask that the public remain vigilant and if temperatures do increase or it is windy then walkers and bikers should stay on the lower tracks.”

Mrs Craighead also asked park users to be patient as removing the signs and barriers could take some time.

Council closed the Wither Hills Farm Park due to fire risk following discussions with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ). The decision was made in the interest of public safety due to the dry conditions, steep slopes and warm and windy conditions at the time.

