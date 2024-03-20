Wither Hills Farm Park Opens

Walkers and cyclists can return to the Wither Hills from
today (Wednesday).
Council reopened the park to users
this morning given the cooler temperatures
recently.
Council’s Parks and Open Spaces Planner
Linda Craighead said staff were very appreciative of the
public’s response in staying away from the farm park
during the last couple of months.
“It is great to
see other areas being used,” she said. “While the park
is open it is still dry and we ask that the public remain
vigilant and if temperatures do increase or it is windy then
walkers and bikers should stay on the lower
tracks.”
Mrs Craighead also asked park users to be
patient as removing the signs and barriers could take some
time.
Council closed the Wither Hills Farm Park due to
fire risk following discussions with Fire and Emergency New
Zealand (FENZ). The decision was made in the interest of
public safety due to the dry conditions, steep slopes and
warm and windy conditions at the
time.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn. Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik... More
Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More