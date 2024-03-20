Police Acknowledge Verdict In Relation To The Death Of Adrian Humphreys

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down today in the New Plymouth High Court in relation to the death of Adrian Humphreys.

Adrian’s family, friends and work colleagues were important to him, and we know his loss will continue to be keenly felt.

While no outcome will bring Adrian back to his family, we hope that the sentence today allows them to close this chapter of the process.

Adrian’s sister, Taresa, who travelled from the UK for the trial has represented her family with grace and dignity during what I know has been a harrowing 22 months for them.

Furthermore, the Tāngarākau community was incredibly supportive of police during the extended investigation, and I recognise the impact this has had on them.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the investigators and trial team that worked hard to see responsibility taken for Adrian’s death and support his family.

