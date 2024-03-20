Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Offenders Sought: Police Seek Footage In Mangapai Aggravated Robbery

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 7:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a trio of offenders involved in an aggravated robbery in Mangapai.

The incident unfolded on Paparoa Road at around 6.30pm on 13 March.

Detective Josh Cummings, from Whangārei CIB, says two vehicles were involved, with the victim’s vehicle forced to come to a stop.

“The vehicle carrying the offenders was trying to attract the attention of the victim who was travelling in her vehicle.

“At around 6.30pm, there was a collision forcing the victim’s vehicle to come to a stop.

“Three men forced the woman out of her vehicle and subjected her to an assault.”

Some personal items were stolen from the vehicle, before the males left the area in their vehicle.

“The victim suffered injuries because of this cowardly act, and she is recovering in hospital," Detective Cummings says.

Police are seeking information about a silver or grey coloured sedan, described as a Toyota Camry or similar.

Anyone who saw the vehicle described, or with dash camera footage, is asked to make contact.

Police would particularly like any footage or sightings on 13 March between 6 and 7pm. The vehicle will have been travelling along Paparoa or Mangapai Roads at this time, Detective Cummings says.

“We believe numerous cars and trucks would have been travelling through the area at the time.

“I ask anyone with dash camera footage available to check this and contact Police, likewise if you saw a vehicle like the one described containing a group of males.

“Any piece of information will help us as we work to identify these offenders so that they can be held accountable.”

Can you assist Police in this case? An online portal has also been set up for people to upload any photos or videos directly to the investigation team.

If you have dash cam footage, video, or photos, please go to https://holt.nc3.govt.nz

Alternatively, anyone with information to assist Police in holding these offenders to account should make contact.

Please contact our 105 phone service quoting the file number 240314/4894.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

