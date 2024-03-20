Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC-Environment Canterbury Agree To Look At Waitaki River Management Proposal

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 8:17 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Canterbury Regional Council

Otago Regional Council

Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua

Te Rūnanga o Waihao

Te Rūnanga o Moeraki

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Councils agree to iwi-proposal to share future management of Waitaki River

In separate meetings today Canterbury Regional Council and Otago Regional Council voted to explore a proposal for the future shared management of the Waitaki River – which borders South Canterbury and North Otago.

At the Environment Canterbury meeting in Christchurch today, Councillors voted (13-3) in favour of the proposal, while in Dunedin, ORC Councillors voted (8-4) in favour.

ORC’s Chair Gretchen Robertson says the current regulatory framework is complex around the Waitaki River, with landowners having to work across two regional plans and regional policy statements and also further complexity through the Resource Management (Waitaki River) Amendment Act, which manages water quantity.

The river is the boundary between South Canterbury and North Otago.

“This proposal was an iwi led request to the respective Councils’ to consider a joined-up approach, with the desire to see the river managed holistically – from a ‘source to sea’ point of view as a guiding principle,” Cr Robertson says.

She highlighted today’s collective decision was a “first step” and that there would be “significant challenges” to work through for the outcome to materialise.

Shared management would be a collaborative effort which would provide for both Councils and iwi to be at the table, Cr Robertson says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ngā Rūnanga o Waitaki (Arowhenua, Waihao, Moeraki) and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Ngā Rūnanga o Waitaki (Arowhenua, Waihao and Moeraki) and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu believe a Waitaki Plan in partnership with councils will deliver far greater benefits for the environment, the community and mana whenua than following a standard approach.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki Chair Justin Tipa says the current management of the Waitaki catchment is flawed and unnecessarily complex.

“The splitting of the Waitaki catchment creates a disjointed regulatory environment undermining kaitiakitanga and the ability to give full effect to rangatiratanga.”

“We believe a river as significant as the Waitaki should not be split in this way – our aspiration is to have a single resource management plan for the whole of the Waitaki River catchment so that it can be managed holistically.”

Mr Tipa acknowledges that there are some uncertainties in the current legislation.

“With a strong, collaborative approach we believe these can be worked through and agreed upon.”

Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury’s Chair Peter Scott:

“Planning for the Waitaki as a whole catchment does make sense and we are keen to look deeper into how that might work - there is certainly wide interest from iwi, communities and the organisations that interact with and value the awa.”

“Progressing this kaupapa will depend on what comes out of the scoping process, the engagement that follows if the scoping indicates we should take that step, and ultimately on gaining the support of the Minister and appropriate ministries,” Mr Scott says.

Background on the Waitaki River

The Waitaki River is a large braided (channelled) river running for about 209 kilometres draining from the Mackenzie Basin and entering the ocean between Timaru and Oamaru. It has the fourth largest flow of all New Zealand rivers.

Originating from the meltwaters that flow from Aoraki, the most sacred of Ngāi Tahu ancestors, the Waitaki awa is of paramount importance to Ngāi Tahu.

Historically the river supported substantial mahinga kai resources within the Waitaki and Te Manahuna (Mackenzie Basin) regions and drew Ngāi Tahu tūpuna to these areas on a seasonal basis.

Its tributaries were a central part of the network of ara tawhito used for mahinga kai journeys, and the rock art of wāhi tūpuna in North Otago provides an enduring tohu or marker of their travels.

Over the years, the re-shaping of the awa and the development of the whenua have had a devastating impact on mahinga kai and many wāhi tapu and wāhi taonga have been lost due to raised lake levels.

Today, the Waitaki river hosts three hydro-electric dams; Benmore, Aviemore and Waitaki. There are also a series of canals in the Upper Waitaki project, with five power stations. The Waitaki median flow at Kurow township in North Otago is 356 cubic metres per second. Recreationally, the river hosts fishing and numerous boating activities. For much of its length, farmers and other water users have resource consents to take water for irrigation.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Dune 2, And Images Of Islam


Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn.
Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 