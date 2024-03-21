Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

HelpatHand For Ethnic Communities

Thursday, 21 March 2024, 9:57 am
Press Release: HelpAtHand

Help At Hand for Ethnic Communities in New Zealand

Sir Ray Avery’s Charitable Trust HelpatHand is providing funding to support the Sahaayta Counselling & Social Support in its efforts to prevent the incidence and re-victimization of family and sexual violence in South Auckland.

Sir Ray said "South Auckland is the epicenter of family and sexual violence in New Zealand and the incidence of family violence is high in the Māori, Pacific Island and migrant families and the work that the Sahaayta undertakes day after day with over 30 ethnic communities in the South Auckland is heartwarming and inspirational.

So, we are very pleased to provide Sahaayta with wearable personal emergency response devices which at the press of a button can provide their staff and the people they look after with immediate assistance and support.

Sadly, despite being an accredited social services provider the organization receives no government funding and there is a great need to provide culturally appropriate support services to migrant and former refugee families in South Auckland where English may not be their first language.

The Sahaayta Counselling & Social support team speaks over 15 languages including English, Hindi, Fiji-Hindi, Shona, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sri Lankan Tamil, Indian Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Urdu, Singhalese.

They are also one of the most reputable ethnic service providers in New Zealand and are highly trusted by New Zealand Police and the courts and I believe that with government funding they may significantly reduce the amount of family harm and sexual harm offending."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sucharita Varma Director of the Sahaayta said "Our staff will benefit from the personal safety devices that Help at Hand has committed to provide to us.

We work with vulnerable families with complex well-being needs in a 24/7 environment. This will ensure that the staff feel safer at all times that they can rely on higher level support if and when the need arises.

The people that we care for will also benefit from the safety watches. Victims are hypervigilant, anxious, and afraid. Police safety orders and protection orders don’t provide full protection but only create a boundary. Having access to the HelpatHand personal emergency alert devices will be highly beneficial to the well-being and safety of our clients, many of whom are survivors of family harm."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from HelpAtHand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 