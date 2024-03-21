Community Conversations Have Started

Consultation on Council’s 2024-2027 Three Year Plan (3YP) opened yesterday and lasts for four weeks until 19 April.

A series of Community Conversations are being held around the region to discuss the 3YP with the first one held last night.

“To ensure as many of our community can understand and ask questions about the Council’s budget and plan for the next three years, these conversations with Councillors and staff will be held in townships across Tairāwhiti,” says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

“We'll take you through our 3YP and discuss the challenges we face and how we plan to pay for the enormous recovery bill of more than $1 billion. This was the result of all the damage to our infrastructure as well as properties that were flooded, following two cyclones and the impacts of severe weather last year.”

To find out where a Community Conversation is near you, check the calendar of events below or on this link:

https://bitly.ws/3gguk

If you’d like to have your say online there’s this link to the Participate page.

Join us at the following pop-ups and venues starting on Saturday. Nau mai, Haere Mai.

Saturday March 23

Gisborne Farmers Market pop-up: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Community Kaitahi pop-up - McKenzie Street, Te Puia Springs: 11am to 3pm

Sunday March 24

Tokomaru Bay United Sports Club: 10am to 12pm

Wednesday March 27

Wainui Beach School Hall: 6pm

Thursday 28 March

Manutuke Fire Station: 6pm

Thursday 4 April

Gizzy Local, 64 Lowe Street: 5.30pm

Friday 5 April

Tiniroto Hall: 5pm to 7pm

Saturday 6 April

Lawson Field – Rose Room: 9am-11am

Wednesday 10 April

Te Poho o Rawiri Marae: from 1pm

Saturday 13 April

Gisborne Farmers Market: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Monday 15 April

Reynolds Hall, Ūawa/Tolaga Bay: from 6pm

Tuesday 16 April

HB Williams Memorial Library: from 5.30pm

Keep up to date for other Community Conversation times on Council’s website or Council’s facebook page.

The first Community Conversation was held last night with members of the Tairāwhiti Multicultural Council (TMC). From left at the back are Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga, Councillor Nick Tupara, TMC’s Meredith Jassnoor Kaur Khalsa, TMC’s Iliesa Batisaresare, Councillor Debbie Gregory, TMC’s Romano Tikotikoca and GDC Group Recovery Manager Anita Reedy-Holthausen. In front from left are TMC’s Arish Naresh, TMC’s Shom Narayan, Mayor Rehette Stoltz and Councillor Colin Alder.

