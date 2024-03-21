Latest Update: Hospital Phone Threat, Tauranga

Police can advise that Tauranga Hospital is now in a partial lockdown with security measures in place to enter.

Armed Police staff will remain present to provide reassurance however, Police are confident there is no immediate threat to staff, patients or the premises.

The person who made the threat has been identified and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

