Power Lines Across Road, Huntly - Waikato

Motorists in Huntly are advised of a crash which has brought down power lines and closed the road.

It involved one car colliding with a power pole about 2:20pm at the intersection on Hakarimata Road and Kauri Lane.

There are minor to moderate injuries, however, the road remains closed while contractors attend.

