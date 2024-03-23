Road Blocked, Northern Gateway Toll Road, Hatfields Beach - Waitematā

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on the Northern Gateway Toll Road, Northbound, Hatfield’s Beach.

The crash occurred around 3:50pm.

It appears one person is in a moderate to serious condition.

The road is down to one lane while emergency services respond, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

