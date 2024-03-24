Enquiries Being Made Into Ōtaki Bush Fire

Police are making enquiries following a bush fire in Ōtaki yesterday evening.

Just before 5:20pm, Police were called to Marine Parade, near Rangiuru Road, after receiving a report of a suspicious bush fire.

Attending FENZ units were able to assist two males trapped in the bush to safety through difficult terrain.

Two 17-year-old males are assisting CIB and will be referred to Youth Services.

