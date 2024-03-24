Homicide Investigation Launched In Gisborne

Tairāwhiti Area Commander acting Inspector Danny Kirk:

Two men have died and a homicide investigation is under way following a large altercation in Gisborne overnight.

At 11.30pm, Police were called to a disorder event involving about 100 people on Lytton Road in Elgin.

A number of Police units were needed to gain control of the scene, and during this time two men were located deceased.

Three others have been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Cordons remain in place and a scene examination will be carried out this morning.

We know that events like this are incredibly concerning for our community.

Police will have a highly visible presence across Gisborne over the coming days, and extra patrols will be carried out to provide reassurance to members of the community. Additional Police staff are working to assist with that effort.

We urge anyone who feels unsafe or sees illegal or suspicious activity happening to please call Police on 111, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

