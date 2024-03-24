Fatal Crash, Crownthorpe

One person has died following a crash on a private property in Crownthorpe, Hastings on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:30pm, emergency services responded to an incident involving a quad bike.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing. The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been notified.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

