Fire Season Changes For Auckland Mainland And Parts Of Hauraki Gulf

The Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland mainland will move from a restricted fire season to an open fire season from 9am on Monday 25 March 2024, until further notice.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

In addition, the populated islands of the Hauraki Gulf (Waiheke, Great Barrier, Kawau and Ponui) will move from a prohibited fire season to a restricted season. Fires will be allowed by permit only.

A total fire ban remains on all other Hauraki Gulf Islands.

Announcing the fire season changes, Region Manager Ron Devlin says steady rain across the north in recent days has eased fire conditions as the region moves into autumn.

He says because of this the risk of fire on the mainland has reduced and moving to an open fire season is unlikely to affect that.

The move to a restricted fire season on the populated Hauraki Gulf Islands will allow land clearing and small burn offs before the middle of winter.

"The risk has reduced but I do remind the public they are still responsible for ensuring that any fires they light are well controlled and safe," he says.

"If you need any advice about this, please head to checkitsalright.nz where there is a lot of useful information about outdoor fire use and safety."

A restricted fire season remains in place for Northland, until further notice.

