Update: Operation Tempo

Police investigating how two children sustained horrific injuries at a Stokes Valley address, and previous Waterloo address, have had a member of the community come forward and speak with us.

“The information they have provided will form part of our enquiries and we continue to ask that anyone with information relating to these children does the right thing and shares that with Police,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Cotton.

The children at the heart of the investigation are recovering well since they were discharged from hospital.

“Given the significant trauma they have experienced in their short lives, they are incredibly resilient and are receiving support as they recover from their injuries.”

The investigation into how their injuries were sustained is progressing and staff are continuing to speak to family members to form a picture of what has taken place.

“We continue to have varying degrees of engagement with the family, but Police are confident that with the help of the community we can do what is right by these children,” says DSS Cotton.

If you have any information that may assist Police, please contact us on 105 or via 105.police.govt.nz and reference file number: 240308/4647

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

