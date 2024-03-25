Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bittersweet End To Trio’s Plans In Tuakau Overnight

Monday, 25 March 2024, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have sweetened the deal and recovered a significant haul of stolen goods following the arrest of three youths after a burglary in Tuakau this morning. 

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to the store on George Street around 2am. 

“Police were notified of a group of youths allegedly breaking into the premises before leaving the area on foot. “The Police Eagle helicopter was soon overhead to provide observations on the movements of the group.” 

Inspector Hunter says Delta, the Police Dog Unit, was also utilised. 

“Three people were located nearby a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.” All three, aged between 14 and 16, have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident. 

“I would like to acknowledge the work carried out by our staff, who quickly located this group and took them into custody,” Inspector Hunter says. 

Police continue to urge those who witness crime or see something suspicious happening to contact Police immediately on 111. 

“This quick reporting is vital for Police to hold those who choose to engage in this sort of behaviour to account. 

“We would also like to thank the member of our community who heard the alarms sounding at the store and called Police quickly. 

“This allowed us to respond to this event with our best chance of locating those persons involved.” 

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 