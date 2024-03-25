Bittersweet End To Trio’s Plans In Tuakau Overnight

Police have sweetened the deal and recovered a significant haul of stolen goods following the arrest of three youths after a burglary in Tuakau this morning.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to the store on George Street around 2am.

“Police were notified of a group of youths allegedly breaking into the premises before leaving the area on foot. “The Police Eagle helicopter was soon overhead to provide observations on the movements of the group.”

Inspector Hunter says Delta, the Police Dog Unit, was also utilised.

“Three people were located nearby a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.” All three, aged between 14 and 16, have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

“I would like to acknowledge the work carried out by our staff, who quickly located this group and took them into custody,” Inspector Hunter says.

Police continue to urge those who witness crime or see something suspicious happening to contact Police immediately on 111.

“This quick reporting is vital for Police to hold those who choose to engage in this sort of behaviour to account.

“We would also like to thank the member of our community who heard the alarms sounding at the store and called Police quickly.

“This allowed us to respond to this event with our best chance of locating those persons involved.”

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

