Working For Nature/Mahi Mō Te Taiao Grants Open On Monday

The 2024/25 Working for Nature/Mahi mō te Taiao grant scheme opens for online applications on Monday, 1 April.

In its fifth year of funding, $120,000 is available for projects from ranging from pest control to restoring wetland areas on public, private or Māori-owned land in Marlborough.

Funding is awarded under three categories:

Habitat Marlborough – for restoring native habitats, improving biodiversity and freshwater quality

Protecting Marlborough – for animal and plant pest control

Environmental Advocacy – a new category for initiatives that promote environmental awareness

The scheme provides the opportunity for groups and individuals to protect and enhance the environment. The maximum cap on a Habitat Marlborough project is $10,000; Protecting Marlborough is $15,000 and Environmental Advocacy is $2,000.

Community groups or community trusts operating multi-year projects are invited to apply for multi-year funding through the grant, up to the designated category maximum per year.

To be eligible, the trust or group must have a proven history of successfully undertaking environmentally beneficial biodiversity projects.

More information can be found on Council’s website via the link below. Applications close at 5pm on Sunday 30 April, with all applicants notified of outcomes by July 2024.

Paper applications will not be accepted. All online applications should be made at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/working-for-naturemahi-mo-te-taiao

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

