Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cameron Road Changes Making A Difference

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council


A return to two traffic lanes in each direction, more places for pedestrians to cross the road, and a new two-way cycleway are all part of the recently completed upgrade of Cameron Road from Harington Street to 17th Avenue.

While there are still a few finishing touches to be done, Tauranga City Council is encouraged by the positive feedback from the community.

“We’ve received quite a lot of positive feedback on the changes and we’ve noticed a lot more people using the cycleway in particular,” says Council’s Manager of Transport Infrastructure Outcomes, Kelvin Hill.

“We know that people got into the habit of avoiding Cameron Road while construction was under way, but the works are largely completed, with just a few finishing touches remaining. We invite everyone in the community to come into the city centre, check out the improvements for themselves and support those businesses who have waited so patiently for the work to be completed.”

The upgrade also provided an opportunity to replace 100-year-old water pipes under the road, which will serve an increasing population on the Te Papa peninsula.

Wide open cycling spaces, and not having to worry about people opening car doors on them have got Welcome Bay cyclists Andrew and Pam Thorpe singing the praises of the new cycleway.

The retired couple not only use the new two-way separated cycleway for recreational cycling, but also to get to appointments in the city centre. They’re also using it with their Welcome Bay Wheelers cycle group.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“If we could work out a way to get our grocery shopping home, we’d probably use it for that too,” jokes Andrew.

“Getting over and along Cameron Road has always been a challenge so we’ve tended to avoid it in the past. Now that we’ve got the path it’s really easy to drop onto, even as a group.

“I love not having to worry about people opening car doors on me. It’s a weight off my mind.”

The tiled shared paths, where cyclists, pedestrians and bus users all have to share the same space is a little more challenging.

“We’ve got people who aren’t used to cyclists in their space, so they sometimes step out in front of you, but it’s a low-speed area and there’s lots of room there so it hasn’t been an issue. We’ll all have to get used to sharing with each other,” says Andrew.

Other than the cycleway, Andrew and Pam love the new planting and the “spacious feel” the upgrade has given Cameron Road.

The couple are finding drivers generally considerate of cyclists on the cycleway at intersections, giving way to let them past as the give way rules dictate.

“We’ve found at the intersections not controlled by lights that drivers have been very considerate, stopping before the intersection to let us go straight through which is great,” says Pam.

Tips for cyclists and drivers using the cycleway are available at www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad.
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 