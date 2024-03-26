Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Clearing The Way For Return Of Native Plants

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is about to start replacing an ageing stand of pine trees in Inglewood with two hectares of native bush.

The project is a big step towards increasing the amount of urban native forest in our district as part of NPDC’s Planting Our Place programme.

“We’ll be doing a mix of planting of appropriate native species and where possible allowing for the cleared area revegetate naturally as there is native forest right next to the site at Joe Gibbs Reserve,” says NPDC Manager Strategic Planning Renee Davies.

“We’ll be having a few planting days with local groups and also do weed control while the new plants get established, to help them along.

“The result will be a healthy native habitat that can be enjoyed by the community and our native wildlife.”

NPDC is about to open a tender for the eight-week project, which we aim to start within the next six months. During the work, Trimble Walkway will be closed periodically, and traffic management will be in place on SH3 to ensure public safety.

Some of the trees will be sold and the income used to offset the cost of removal, while the rest will be mulched and the material either sold or used on the site to help condition the soil and support planting.

Currently, New Plymouth District has nine per cent coverage of native plants in our urban communities. Through Planting Our Place, we aim to add a minimum of 34 hectares (ha) of urban native forest across the district to bring back birdsong and make our communities healthier for our children and become New Zealand’s first city to reach 10 per cent coverage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

So far, nearly eight hectares has been added under the programme – not including this Inglewood project.

The pine forest is part of land gifted to NPDC plus an additional six hectares purchased to restore native forest and wetland and provide for a Council, Pukerangiora Hapū and East Taranaki Environment Collective (ETEC) partnership to establish a conservation centre.

FAST FACTS

  • Each year, NPDC’s Te Korowai o Tāne - Planting our Places fund has $30,000 available to help groups with their native planting projects, and the fund is open to applications year-round.
  • NPDC looks after 1,600ha of park and reserve land including 625ha of trees.
  • The six-hectare block was bought by NPDC in March 2022.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Attack Of The Tax Cut Zombies, And A Music Playlist


As long ago as 2007, New Zealanders were telling pollsters that while they wanted tax cuts, a majority of the public opposed tax cuts if the funding for them required cuts to social services. Seventeen years later, we’re still in the same boat. Almost on a daily basis, more evidence is emerging of the public services being scrapped or deferred to fund the government’s tax cuts election bribe, and its $2.9 billion tax handout to landlords. Earlier this week, the disabled community found out via a Facebook post that they are to be the latest victims of cost cutting. For all the government’s talk about being tough on crime, the Police are facing cuts to frontline services...
More


 
 


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 