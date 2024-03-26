Wairau Diversion Freedom Camping Site Reopens

The Wairau Diversion has reopened to the public after the dry weather and damage from an accidental fire closed the site in early January.

Council Park and Open Spaces Officer Robert Hutchinson says the very dry weather meant the area had to be closed longer than expected.

“The freedom camping site had extensive damage from an accidental fire in January and was not able to be used as a camping site. The grass has also been extremely dry and posed a risk to other users at the site but we are happy, after a mow, that conditions are now suitable to reopen,” Mr Hutchinson said.

The barrier at the Hinepango Stream will remain in place until flood repair works required due to previous weather events are complete.

