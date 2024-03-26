Iwi Supports The Hastings LGBTQIA+ Communities ‘Love & Peace’ Action Event

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated will support the Hastings LGBTQIA+/Rainbow+ Communities LOVE & PEACE ACTION EVENT planned to take place on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated has always supported kaupapa that enhances the mana, integrity, and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated does not support discrimination, bullying, prejudice, racism, violent attacks, and family violence.

“I attended the last Manioro Event held at the beginning of the month and it was fantastic”. – Te Rangi Huata, Iwi event and promotions manager.

“The Manioro theme, ‘Love us the same, hold us the same’, says it all”

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

Nevertheless is a Māori, Pasifika and Takatāpui Rainbow+ mental health non-profit organisation. They are a registered Charity and Charitable Trust that exists to support the holistic well-being of individuals, whānau and aiga who are Takatāpui or Pasifika Rainbow+ communities. The Co-founders are Shaqaila Uelese and Maia Wati-Cooper.

Nevertheless Trust has been hosting Manioro, a gathering of people to deliver educational and creative workshops for whānau and communities while increasing the visibility of the Māori and Pasifika Rainbow+ peoples through storytelling, cultural performances and panel discussions. Manioro is about disrupting toxic narratives and challenging unhealthy stereotypes surrounding our communities.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday 27 March) we are making a stand against discrimination/bullying/violence and hatred towards our Rainbow+ and LGBTQIA+ communities here in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay. This is being done by way of a peaceful presence”. - Shaq and Maia

“Threats of violence, discrimination and hatred have been directed towards us as a community through social media particularly within the last couple of days”.

