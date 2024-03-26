Iwi Supports The Hastings LGBTQIA+ Communities ‘Love & Peace’ Action Event
- Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated will support the Hastings LGBTQIA+/Rainbow+ Communities LOVE & PEACE ACTION EVENT planned to take place on Wednesday 27 March 2024.
- Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated has always supported kaupapa that enhances the mana, integrity, and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.
- Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated does not support discrimination, bullying, prejudice, racism, violent attacks, and family violence.
- “I attended the last Manioro Event held at the beginning of the month and it was fantastic”. – Te Rangi Huata, Iwi event and promotions manager.
- “The Manioro theme, ‘Love us the same, hold us the same’, says it all”
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Nevertheless is a Māori, Pasifika and Takatāpui Rainbow+ mental health non-profit organisation. They are a registered Charity and Charitable Trust that exists to support the holistic well-being of individuals, whānau and aiga who are Takatāpui or Pasifika Rainbow+ communities. The Co-founders are Shaqaila Uelese and Maia Wati-Cooper.
Nevertheless Trust has been hosting Manioro, a gathering of people to deliver educational and creative workshops for whānau and communities while increasing the visibility of the Māori and Pasifika Rainbow+ peoples through storytelling, cultural performances and panel discussions. Manioro is about disrupting toxic narratives and challenging unhealthy stereotypes surrounding our communities.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday 27 March) we are making a stand against discrimination/bullying/violence and hatred towards our Rainbow+ and LGBTQIA+ communities here in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay. This is being done by way of a peaceful presence”. - Shaq and Maia
“Threats of violence, discrimination and hatred have been directed towards us as a community through social media particularly within the last couple of days”.