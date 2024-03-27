Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Take First Prosecution For Unregistered Firearm

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 5:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

In a first case of its kind, Police have charged a firearms licence holder for possessing a firearm that should have been accounted for in the new Firearms Registry, but had not been.

Tomorrow, a 49-year-old man will appear in the Manukau District Court on six charges of unlawful possession of ammunition related to alleged straw purchases of ammunition he had made on behalf of associates involved in the cannabis trade.

Last week, search warrants were conducted at multiple addresses in relation to unlawful possession of firearms.

A shotgun was located at the licence holder’s address. Subsequently, he has been charged under the Arms Act for failing to provide information for the Firearms Registry in accordance with Section 94 of the Arms Act 1983.

Police allege that earlier in the year the firearms licence holder had registered a rifle into the Firearms Registry a few days after he had purchased it.

Purchasing a firearm is what is known as an ‘activating circumstance’ for the Firearms Registry, which means a licence holder then has 30 days from the purchase to enter all of the firearms in their possession into the Registry.

The shotgun found at the address had not been registered as required.

“This is the first prosecution of its kind,” Angela Brazier, Executive Director of Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority says.

“It demonstrates the positive impact the Registry can make on linking firearms to individual licence holders.

“If any licence holder is found with a firearm that ought to be in the Registry, but for whatever reason they might have tried to circumvent these obligations and keep firearms invisible in the community, they can expect to face the consequences.”

The maximum penalty for failing to provide information for the registry without a reasonable excuse is a $10,000 fine.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Fear Of Commitment


For 20 years or more, the case for a meaningful capital tax gains has been mulled over and analysed to death, including by the tax working group chaired by Sir Michael Cullen. More than once, the International Monetary Fund has said a CGT would be a good idea for New Zealand. Regardless, it seems that Chris Hipkins and his Labour Party team will need two more years of careful scrutiny before they might possibly, could perhaps, might conceivably be willing to adopt a CGT as official Labour policy, by around the time that Election 2026 rolls around. We can hardly wait...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 