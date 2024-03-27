Submissions Open On Aurora Energy Proposal

Dunedin (Wednesday, 27 March 2024) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich is encouraging the public to have their say on the Dunedin City Council’s Aurora Energy proposal.

Public submissions on the proposal are now open and will close at 12 noon on 2 May 2024.

Mr Radich says, “We are committed to consulting with our community – and Aurora’s customers – on this proposal, and we will be listening carefully to what they have to say, so I encourage everyone to tell us what you think.”

There are a range of ways people can find out more information about the proposal, including drop-in sessions before community board meetings in Dunedin, at the DCC’s Plaza Meeting Room at scheduled times and at the Otago Farmers Market.

The DCC is also sending a postcard with key points and a QR code for further information to all Dunedin homes.

A range of other material, including the statement of proposal, will also be available online, in Dunedin cafes and at libraries and council service centres in Dunedin, Queenstown Lakes, and Central Otago districts.

The submission form is available via the DCC website or in hard copy from libraries and council service centres in Dunedin, Central Otago, and Queenstown Lakes.

Public hearings will be held in May 2024 and a final decision is expected in late May or early June 2024, Mr Radich says.

For more information: www.dunedin.govt.nz/aurora

