Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boost Given To Help Stop The Spread Of Freshwater Pests

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:54 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Funding for freshwater biosecurity and boat ramp compliance checks around the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes has been given a boost by Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Additional funding by the Regional Council will enable Te Arawa Biosecurity officers to continue boat ramp checks through to the end of June, and subsequently support Ngāti Tarawhai Trust in carrying out the biosecurity safeguard checks that are currently necessary to gain access to Lake Ōkataina.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Biosecurity Officer, Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa says that with the busy Easter period starting this weekend and the school holidays approaching, the extension of the funding is timely.

“We know that lake use will increase during the next few weeks so it’s important that Biosecurity Officers can be on the ground to ensure that boaties follow both the Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP) self-certification rules and those set by Biosecurity New Zealand specifically to prevent the spread of gold clam,” Mr Te Kurapa said.

The Bay of Plenty is the only region in New Zealand where users of boat ramps with self-certification checkpoints are required to certify that their boat and trailer are free from freshwater pest fish and weeds. Before launching a vessel, the self-certification form must either be submitted electronically or displayed in the vehicle used to launch the vessel or craft.

“Encouragingly the number of people completing self-certification forms has significantly jumped this summer season with more than 4,400 forms completed so far. The heightened awareness of the threat of gold clams on our doorstep and the new QR code option to complete the form easily really seems to be driving this growth.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Unfortunately, only 49 percent of the 2,600 boats checked at public boat ramps over the last few months have successfully completed the form before launching.”

“We appreciate it takes extra time to complete the self-certification and the CAN requirements, but ultimately it’s up to everyone to take personal responsibility and do the right thing every time before they head out on the water,” Mr Te Kurapa said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The US Opposition To Mortgage Interest Deductibility For Landlords


Should landlords be able to deduct the interest on the loans they take out to bankroll their property speculation? The US Senate Budget Committee and Bloomberg News don't think this is a good idea, for reasons set out below. Regardless, our coalition government has been burning through a ton of political capital by giving landlords a huge $2.9 billion tax break via interest deductibility, while still preaching the need for austerity to the disabled, and to everyone else...
More


 
 

Government: Concerns Conveyed To China Over Cyber Activity
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has confirmed New Zealand’s concerns about cyber activity have been conveyed directly to the Chinese Government. “The Prime Minister and Minister Collins have expressed concerns today about malicious cyber activity... More

ALSO:


Government: GDP Decline Reinforces Government’s Fiscal Plan

Declining GDP for the December quarter reinforces the importance of restoring fiscal discipline to public spending and driving more economic growth, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says... More

ALSO:


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 