Body Found In Car Being Treated As Suspicious, Hastings

Hawke’s Bay Police can confirm we are treating the death of a person found in a vehicle on Tuesday 26 March as suspicious.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry and can confirm a post mortem has been conducted this morning.

The car fire at a property on Irongate Road West was reported to Police at 8.20pm yesterday on 26 March.

Detective Inspector Martin James says we are aware of commentary around the death and urge anyone with information to come forward to Police.

“We would especially like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage on Irongate Road West and Sunderland Drive, between 4:30pm and 8:30pm on Tuesday 26 march.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240327/2456.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More information will be provided when available.

