Fatality Following Incident Involving A Vehicle, Westmorland, Christchurch

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following an incident involving a vehicle at a property on Happy Home Road, Westmorland this afternoon.

The incident involving a vehicle and a person was reported at around 2.40pm. The area is cordoned.

Sadly one person died at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident and WorkSafe have been notified.

