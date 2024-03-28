Arrest Following Search Warrant, Redwood, Christchurch
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson, Canterbury CIB:
One person has been taken into custody on
drug-related charges after Police
executed a search warrant at a residential address in Redwood at around
7:30am today and a clandestine drug laboratory was located.
Police National Clandestine Laboratory
Response Team are in attendance at the
address to conduct an examination and safely handle the scene.
A
51-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court
today, 28 March
on charges of import/export drugs, and cultivating cannabis.
The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are being considered.
Police work hard to disrupt the supply of
illicit drugs into our community,
as it has the potential to cause immense harm in our community and it is
unacceptable.
“Police want to acknowledge the
incredible support of our communities and
the depth of feeling about the harm the distribution of drugs is causing.
“We are committed to investigating both
individuals and organised criminal
groups who cause that harm, and a big part of that is the information we
receive from the public.”
If anyone has any
information regarding the distribution of illicit
drugs
they can contact Police in confidence on 105. Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you are struggling with a
drug addiction and would like help, you can
contact the alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 787 797, 24 hours a day, 7 days
a week, to speak with a trained counsellor. All calls are free and
confidential.