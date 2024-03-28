Arrest Following Search Warrant, Redwood, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson, Canterbury CIB:

One person has been taken into custody on drug-related charges after Police

executed a search warrant at a residential address in Redwood at around

7:30am today and a clandestine drug laboratory was located.

Police National Clandestine Laboratory Response Team are in attendance at the

address to conduct an examination and safely handle the scene.

A 51-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court today, 28 March

on charges of import/export drugs, and cultivating cannabis.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are being considered.

Police work hard to disrupt the supply of illicit drugs into our community,

as it has the potential to cause immense harm in our community and it is

unacceptable.

“Police want to acknowledge the incredible support of our communities and

the depth of feeling about the harm the distribution of drugs is causing.

“We are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal

groups who cause that harm, and a big part of that is the information we

receive from the public.”

If anyone has any information regarding the distribution of illicit drugs

they can contact Police in confidence on 105. Information can also be

provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are struggling with a drug addiction and would like help, you can

contact the alcohol and drug helpline on 0800 787 797, 24 hours a day, 7 days

a week, to speak with a trained counsellor. All calls are free and

confidential.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

