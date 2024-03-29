Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Easter Is About Family Time

Friday, 29 March 2024, 5:41 am
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

Family First NZ is rejecting lobbying by both the ACT Party this week and suggestions by National leader Christopher Luxon during the election campaign last year to review and likely liberalise Easter trading laws.

“We reject any liberalisation of Easter trading laws and also Anzac and Christmas days because workers deserve this special annual break to spend time with their families. If anything, we should have more public holidays around Labour Day, Matariki and Waitangi Day,” says Bob McCoskrie, Chief Executive of Family First NZ.

“Economic improvement needs to be finely balanced with family and community time. Anzac Day, Easter, and Christmas remain as the few times when the whole country stops and takes a break. How long before attempts are made to liberalise trading laws around Anzac Day and Christmas day.”

“Public holidays are a social good. Poll after poll has shown that both parents and children want to spend more time doing family things like picnics and holidays together. However, this is becoming increasingly difficult as the retail industry is required to work almost every day of the year, and shoppers focus on the holiday specials. To argue that it is justified because shoppers are able to shop online is a flawed argument. If it was a valid argument, retailers in NZ would have to be open 24/7,” says Mr McCoskrie.

“Public holidays are the same. New Zealanders deserve the break. Significantly we are aware of some major retail chains who do not open on Easter Sunday even in areas where they are allowed to.”

“This is not an issue about choice as has also been argued. For many workers, they don’t have the luxury of choice as to whether they work or not. Coercion to work will be a very real threat.”

“Tourists will cope. Many countries have public holidays with shops closed, and tourists simply plan around it, accepting it as part of the local culture and identity,” says Mr McCoskrie.

“We should keep the Easter culture, for the sake of families.”

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



