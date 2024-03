Motorcyclist Dies Following 30 March Crash

One person has died following a crash on Piakonui Road in Richmond Downs, Matamata-Piako yesterday.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor and was reported to Police at 10.40am on 30 March.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and sadly passed away in hospital last night.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media