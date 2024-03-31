Appeal For Information, Fatal Crash Whakarewarewa

Police investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 5 at Whakarewarewa this morning would like to speak with any members of the public who witnessed the crash, or movements of the vehicles prior to the crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police at 5:05am, sadly one person died, and another person was seriously injured.

Police would like to speak with people who saw a silver Mazda Atenza travelling along State Highway 5around 5am.

Please contact 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update report”, and reference file number 240331/6189.

