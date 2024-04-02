Police Urge People To Drive To The Conditions - It's That Simple

01 April From illegal street racing to fatal crashes – this Easter weekend serves as a reminder for everything Police do not want to see on New Zealand roads.

“Up and down the country, Road Policing staff have seen drivers overtaking on congested roads, speeding and taking unnecessary risks,” says Road Policing Director Superintendent Steve Greally.

“Seven people have lost their lives and several others are seriously injured. That’s seven families that will never see their loved ones again, seven Easters ruined and seven avoidable deaths.”

This morning it was confirmed a fourth person passed away in a crash that took place on State Highway 8 in Pukaki.

The scene was harrowing, and Police once again would like to thank the members of the public and emergency personnel that made every effort to save the lives of those involved.

A further three people died in crashes in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Tasman.

For emergency services attending these incidents, it never gets easier.

“A crash where people are dead or seriously injured is a horrific scene, and I cannot but commend the staff that respond and serve with utmost professionalism,” says Superintendent Greally.

In Waikato, Police are urging drivers to be mindful of agricultural vehicles, which are often travelling at a much lower speed that other vehicles on open roads.

Police in Bay of Plenty, Southern and Canterbury districts also want their drivers to take it easy.

“Slow down – we can’t say it any other way. Speed is a top contributor to serious injury and death in a crash, and with the Easter Weekend traffic and roadworks, speeding is the last thing anyone should be doing,” says Superintendent Greally.

Motorists should also be taking the conditions into account as they head home today.

“In some areas the weather is beginning to turn. Sunny Nelson is having one of three bad weather days of the year and we ask anyone travelling in that area to drive to the conditions.”

“We know that it can be frustrating to be stuck behind slow-moving vehicles but remain patient and only pass when it is safe to do so.

“In saying that, if you are driving one of those slow vehicles, be mindful of traffic around you, and pull over and let traffic pass when it is safe to do so.

Police want every single person on our roads this weekend to get to their destination safely, which means focusing on the basics – watch your speed, put the phones away, don’t drive while impaired (including by fatigue), and ensure everyone is properly restrained.

Police will be doing their part around prevention and enforcement, and we need all road users to play their part and make smart decisions behind the wheel.

