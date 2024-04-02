Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dam Safety Policy To Be Reviewed

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is in the process of reviewing and updating its policy on dangerous dams, earthquake-prone dams and flood-prone dams. The Council seeks public submissions as part of the consultation period, open from 28 March to 28 April 2024.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council GM Policy and Regulation Katrina Brunton says, “The Council has a responsibility to administer and monitor dam safety regulations. Our Dam Safety Policy needs to be up to date and set out what we will do if we are notified of a dangerous, earthquake-prone or flood-prone dam in Hawke’s Bay.”

The new dam safety regulations will apply to a dam that has a height of 4 or more meters and stores 20,000 or more cubic meters volume of water or other fluid. Small dams are excluded from the regulations. This includes irrigation races, stock drinking ponds and weirs.

Submissions will be open to the public and feedback is welcomed. Dam owners will be communicated with directly by letter or email and invited to make submissions on the proposed policy.

More information and submission forms can be found at www.hbrc.govt.nz, search #damreview. You can decide at the time you lodge a submission whether you wish to speak to your submission at a hearing.

If people are unsure if they have one of these dams or if the policy applies to them, they can enquire via email to damsafety@hbrc.govt.nz.

Find out more

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 