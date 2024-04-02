Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Bring Trio’s Tuesday Morning’s Activity To A Standstill

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have pulled the handbrake on a group’s plans and arrested three following a fleeing driver incident in Papakura this morning.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says Police were made aware of a vehicle believed to be stolen travelling on Elliot Street around 10am.

“The vehicle was seen travelling through Papakura for a short distance before Police, including Eagle, responded to the area.

“Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, and when it fled, in the interests of public safety Police did not engage in a pursuit.

“However, Eagle kept a close eye on the vehicle as Police successfully deployed spikes on Old Wairoa Road.”

The vehicle was abandoned a short time later on Dignity Street where the occupants have attempted to leave the area on foot.

“Those involved were located and taken into custody by Police a short time later,” Inspector Hoyes says.

Further enquiries this morning have established the vehicle was stolen from an address on Keri Vista Rise yesterday.

Three youths, aged between 12 and 14, have been arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

