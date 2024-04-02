Long Term Plan Community Consultation Update

People will soon get the chance to find out more about Council’s planned expenditure in its Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034. The consultation period has been pushed out - submissions will now open from 11 April and close at 5pm on 13 May.

The biggest challenge in the ten year plan is how to fund the local share of the Sounds’ roads repair and improvement bill, damaged by storms in 2021 and 2022. There are a number of ways in which it could be funded, which will be explained in the LTP Consultation Document and at the community drop-in meetings and webinar.

Everyone is welcome to come along to a drop-in meeting or the webinar. Information and copies of the Consultation Document will be available and councillors and Council staff will be there to answer questions.

The meetings are:

Date Time Location Meeting style Monday 15 April 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm Blenheim Lansdowne Hub 6B Lansdowne Street, Mayfield, Community drop-in Tuesday 16 April 2pm – 4pm Rai Valley The Millers Rest 6767 State Highway 6 Community drop-in Wednesday 17 April 12.30 pm – 2.30 pm Waitaria Bay* Waitaria Bay Hall Community drop-in Thursday 18 April 5.30 pm – 7.00 pm Online webinar Via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88384985861 Friday 19 April 12pm ­– 2 pm Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Seddon Awatere Memorial Hall 1C Foster Street Community drop-in Monday 22 April 2pm – 4pm Linkwater Linkwater Settlers and Memorial Hall 1351 Queen Charlotte Drive Community drop-in Tuesday 23 April 5.30 pm – 7.30 pm Picton Port Marlborough Pavilion, Endeavour Park Waikawa Road Community drop-in

*Waitaria Bay water taxi - RSVP.

Arrangements have been made for the water taxi from Havelock to pick up passengers from the Portage wharf at 10.30 am on its way to Waitaria Bay Hall, returning them to Portage after the meeting concludes.

This service is free to Kenepuru community members but numbers are limited and the water taxi must be pre-booked by contacting Rebecca Waldron at Council, either by email at rebecca.waldron@marlborough.govt.nz or Ph. 03 520 7400.

The LTP consultation period - which now starts on 11 April and finishes on 13 May - has been pushed out a week because parts of the Sounds’ roading repair programme have been adjusted to match the capacity of Marlborough’s civil construction sector to deliver the repair programme. This will be explained in full in the Consultation Document, available from 11 April.

The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) 2024-2027 is also going out for public consultation and feedback over the same period.

Further information will be made available on Council’s website at www.marlborough.govt.nz and at Customer Service Centres.

