Police Following Lines Of Enquiry As Investigation Into Beach Haven Incident Underway

A Police investigation is continuing into an incident that unfolded in Beach Haven last night.

A woman was located later in the evening with injuries and is continuing to receive medical treatment this morning.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says three people arrived at a Sunnyhaven Avenue property in a vehicle just before 7.30pm.

“An altercation has occurred, with the female occupant of the address being forced into the vehicle.

“As this has unfolded the firearm has been discharged, and this has been the subject of multiple reports from neighbours to Police.”

A large amount of Police resource deployed into the area after 111 calls were received, including the Police Eagle helicopter.

The vehicle was not located, however later in the evening Police responded to Mackay Drive in Greenhithe.

“A woman was located with injuries outside an address, and we have established that it is the victim from Beach Haven.

“She has sustained injuries and is in a stable condition, receiving treatment.

“These injuries are not in relation to the firearm being discharged.”

Detective Inspector McNeill says he acknowledges members of the community who quickly contacted Police to report information.

“We have been speaking to a number of witnesses in the area, and this will continue.

“I know this incident will be alarming to the Beach Haven community, and we are treating this matter very seriously.

“What I can say at this stage is that we are following lines of enquiry into this matter and those responsible.”

A cordon in place at the Beach Haven address has since been stood down, however a Police presence will remain around the North Shore communities, Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“The public will continue to see our staff in the area in response to what has occurred.

“We are asking anyone that has information and hasn’t yet spoken to investigation staff to come forward.”

Anyone can contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Please reference the file number 240402/3715.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

