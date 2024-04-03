Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuakau Community Board Seeks New Member In Upcoming By-election

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 9:19 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council announces an extraordinary by-election for the Tuakau Community Board due to the recent resignation of a member. This by-election is a great opportunity for passionate people to contribute to their community's voice in local governance.

The by-election, governed by section 120 of the Local Electoral Act 2001, will be undertaken by postal vote between Wednesday 29 May 2024 and Thursday 20 June 2024. One member position on the Tuakau Community Board is available for election during this process.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion emphasises the importance of community involvement in local governance, urging individuals who are passionate about Tuakau to step forward and nominate themselves for this important role.

Mr Ion says, "Community boards are an opportunity for locals to help their community and council to support our vision of liveable, thriving, and connected communities."

Candidates must be nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll for the Tuakau Community Board, and nominations must be made on the appropriate official nomination paper.

Nomination papers are available from Council’s Tuakau and Ngaaruawaahia Offices or by telephoning Election Services on 0800 922 822 or via the Waikato District Council website and must be received prior to midday, Wednesday 24 April 2024.

For further information or assistance, please contact the Waikato District Council Deputy Electoral Officer on 0800 492 452 or visit www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/elections

