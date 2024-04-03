Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests Take New Heights As Firearm Recovered In Sandringham

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 11:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A stolen vehicle caught the watchful eyes of Police camera operators in central Auckland this morning.

Police have since made three arrests, recovered a firearm as well as the stolen vehicle.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher says the sedan was seen travelling along Karangahape Road at around 2.40am.

“The vehicle was displaying mismatched plates, which caught our Police camera operator’s keen eye and they have continued to monitor this vehicle’s movements.

“While this was happening, the Police Eagle helicopter deployed to the area and took over monitoring the vehicle.”

The vehicle was seen travelling into the Sandringham area, coming to a stop near Cambourne Road.

“Units on the ground attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, and Eagle kept watch until it came to a stop on Arabi Street,” Inspector Kitcher says.

Two passengers from the vehicle fled on foot, but one didn’t make it too far after being tracked by a Police dog handler.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody.

“The second passenger, aged 35, ran through a number of properties before climbing onto a roof on Oxton Road.

“He was soon brought down and taken into custody.”

Police also took the driver, a 39-year-old woman, into custody at the scene.

“A Police dog handler has also located a firearm near where the vehicle stopped on Arabi Street,” Inspector Kitcher says.

Charges are currently being considered for all three people arrested this morning, including regarding the firearm recovered.

“No matter the time of day, our staff continue to use a range of resources to help keep our communities safe,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“I know our staff are just as pleased as our communities are when firearms are taken out of circulation.”

