Name Release: Fatal Crash – SH1, Kekerengu

Police can now name the victims of a fatal crash on State Highway 1, Kekerengu on Thursday 28 March.

They were Philip Donald Wightman, 67, and Suzanne Elizabeth Watson, 58, of Southland.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

