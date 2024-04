Serious Crash In Waipu, Northland - Northland

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Waipu, Northland.

The two-vehicle crash on Cove Road occurred at around 1.34pm.

Initial indications suggest seven people have been injured.

Two are reported to be in a critical condition and five are in a serious

condition.

Cove Road is now closed, and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

