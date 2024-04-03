Fatal Crash, Kauri, Northland - Northland

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of

State Highway 1 and Apotu Road in Kauri, Northland this afternoon.

The crash was reported to Police at around 3.13pm.

Tragically, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

State Highway 1 has been closed, and diversions are in place through

Saleyards Road and Vinegar Hill Road.

The Serious Crash Unit will conduct a scene examination, and motorists are

asked to avoid the area.

