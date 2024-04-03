Fatal Crash, Kauri, Northland - Northland
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near
the intersection of
State Highway 1 and Apotu Road in Kauri, Northland this afternoon.
The crash was reported to Police at around 3.13pm.
Tragically, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.
Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
State Highway 1 has been
closed, and diversions are in place through
Saleyards Road and Vinegar Hill Road.
The Serious Crash Unit
will conduct a scene examination, and motorists are
asked to avoid the area.