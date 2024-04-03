Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, Kauri, Northland - Northland

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of
State Highway 1 and Apotu Road in Kauri, Northland this afternoon.

The crash was reported to Police at around 3.13pm.

Tragically, one person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

State Highway 1 has been closed, and diversions are in place through
Saleyards Road and Vinegar Hill Road.

The Serious Crash Unit will conduct a scene examination, and motorists are
asked to avoid the area.

