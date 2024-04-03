Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Youth Fare To Be Introduced On GoBay Services

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will introduce a youth fare in its upcoming 1 May fare changes. It will be automatically applied to users with a Bee Card whose date of birth shows them as between the ages of 5 and 18.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council GM Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton says, “Community feedback on our new fare structure has highlighted the need for the youth fare. It is important to note that this is not just for students but for any young person between the ages of 5 and 18.”

“The increase in fares is a result of rising operational costs such as fuel, labour, maintenance, and administration, as well as the removal by NZTA of funding for certain age groups, has necessitated the fare increase. Hopefully the youth fare will help bus-using families.”

Children under 5 will remain free. Users with a community services card also receive a discount due to continued central government funding. These users receive a 50% discount on the adult fare.

