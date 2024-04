Serious Crash, SH5, Tapapa - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash that has blocked the intersection of State Highway 5 and Harwoods Road (SH28) at Tapapa, north of Putaruru.

The crash happened about 6.05am.

One person is reported to have critical injuries, while another is in a moderate condition.

Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Motorists should expect delays.

