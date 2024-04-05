Pair Charged After Early Morning Burglaries In Ōtara And Hamilton

Two offenders’ next trip is to court, after an aggravated burglary unfolded at an Ōtara petrol station this morning.

The incident occurred at the station on East Tamaki Road at around 5.40am.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says three offenders arrived on the forecourt in a stolen vehicle.

“The offenders quickly approached the glass doors where they allegedly began to force their way inside with the weapons they were carrying.

“On seeing this, the attendant quickly activated the store’s fog cannon and moved to safety.

“The fog has thwarted their plans and they fled from the store empty handed.”

Police were contacted after they fled in the stolen vehicle that they arrived in.

“This would have been a frightening ordeal for the attendant, and it is fortunate they did not suffer any physical harm as a result.”

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed into the area, locating the vehicle abandoned in the Clover Park area.

“Night shift staff approached a nearby address, where three males were quickly taken into custody,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

Two males, aged 14 and 17, have been charged with aggravated burglary and unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

Both are expected in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Detective Inspector Bright says the pair have since been charged with the burglary of a vape shop in Dinsdale, Hamilton that allegedly occurred earlier this morning, just before 3am.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid in relation to this matter.”

