Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pair Charged After Early Morning Burglaries In Ōtara And Hamilton

Friday, 5 April 2024, 6:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two offenders’ next trip is to court, after an aggravated burglary unfolded at an Ōtara petrol station this morning.

The incident occurred at the station on East Tamaki Road at around 5.40am.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says three offenders arrived on the forecourt in a stolen vehicle.

“The offenders quickly approached the glass doors where they allegedly began to force their way inside with the weapons they were carrying.

“On seeing this, the attendant quickly activated the store’s fog cannon and moved to safety.

“The fog has thwarted their plans and they fled from the store empty handed.”

Police were contacted after they fled in the stolen vehicle that they arrived in.

“This would have been a frightening ordeal for the attendant, and it is fortunate they did not suffer any physical harm as a result.”

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed into the area, locating the vehicle abandoned in the Clover Park area.

“Night shift staff approached a nearby address, where three males were quickly taken into custody,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

Two males, aged 14 and 17, have been charged with aggravated burglary and unlawfully takes a motor vehicle.

Both are expected in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Detective Inspector Bright says the pair have since been charged with the burglary of a vape shop in Dinsdale, Hamilton that allegedly occurred earlier this morning, just before 3am.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid in relation to this matter.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 