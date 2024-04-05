Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Missing Hawke's Bay Fisherman

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now name the fisherman who went overboard from a vessel off the Hawke’s Bay Coast on Monday.

He is 54-year-old Jason Hollows, from Avondale.

Police continue to investigate what happened to Jason, and have met with his whānau to update them on search and investigation efforts.

The vessel has been searched and the crew members have all been spoken to.

Further searches are still to be considered.

Jason's whānau have requested privacy at this difficult time and have asked that media do not attend today's blessing at Waimarama.

