Serious Crash, Masterton - Wellington

High Street, Solway is closed following a serious crash.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash between Judds Road and Ngaumutawa Road at 12:41pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

