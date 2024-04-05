Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Night, Same Results: Police Make Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Friday, 5 April 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are again driving home the message of what not to do, as a man will appear in Court today for his alleged role in a fleeing driver incident overnight.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says Police responded to reports of a vehicle allegedly driving at high speeds around the Avondale and New Lynn areas around 2.20am.

“The vehicle was reported to be driving towards Glen Eden and Eagle was soon above to assist with observing its movements.

“Police located the vehicle a short time later, where it was spiked on Rata Street, before eventually being abandoned on Riversdale Road.”

With the assistance of Eagle, as well as Delta, the Police Dog Unit, the driver was located hiding in a nearby property where he was arrested.

“The 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges relating to this incident, including failing to stop,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“He will also face charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine and the vehicle has since been impounded.”

Inspector Kitcher says this was another concerning incident, which has again put members of the community at risk.

“Night after night, Police are being called incidents of this nature, however we hope the public are reassured that we are continuously holding those involved to account.

“This is another example of great Police work and I would like to acknowledge the excellent work by the various Police teams involved in responding.”

