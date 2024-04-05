Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Made After Two Aggravated Robberies

Friday, 5 April 2024, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police investigating two aggravated robberies of a commercial premises in Matamata have made an arrest.

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated robbery and burglary.

The two incidents occurred in the same commercial premises on Tower Road, on Tuesday 26 March and Thursday 4 April.

In both incidents, the man allegedly threatened employees with a knife, and targeted tobacco, cigarettes, and cash.

On Thursday evening, the offender left the premises on a bicycle which was located abandoned not far from the scene.

A police dog team responded and was able to gain a track, following it to a property nearby.

This track combined with local officers’ knowledge of the area and further inquiries led to the identification and arrest of the alleged offender and stolen property recovered.

Waikato East Detective Sergeant Ben Norman says the quick actions from all the Police staff involved resulted in a fantastic result.

“We understand how distressing incidents like these can be for victims and we hope arrests like this can provide reassurance to both the victims and the community.”

The 19-year-old appeared in Hamilton District Court today and was remanded to appear on 22 April.

