Four Arrested Following Aggravated Robbery, Taupō

Friday, 5 April 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley:

Police have arrested four young people following an aggravated robbery at a petrol station on Johnbrook Crescent, Taupō over Easter weekend.

Around 5pm on Monday 1 April, a group allegedly entered the store with weapons and stole a number of items, including cigarettes.

All four are charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

Two aged 14 and 15 are due to appear in Taupō District Court today and two aged 15 and 17 are due to appear in Taupō Youth Court on Thursday 11 April.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and further arrests have not been ruled out.

Anyone with further information that could assist police investigating this matter is encouraged to contact Police and quote file number 240331/6737.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

