Beach Haven Kidnapping: Police Seeking Ralph Park

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ralph Park as part of the investigation into a kidnapping in Beach Haven.

The 25-year-old Auckland man is wanted to arrest over the incident on 2 April and may be trying to seek medical attention.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says the investigation team has now obtained a warrant to arrest Park and is releasing further information to assist in locating him.

“Our team has been undertaking a number of enquiries to locate Park so far, including search warrants in the Auckland area.”

Police believe Park will likely be trying to seek medical attention for an injury he sustained while the offending took place on Tuesday night.

“We believe Park was shot – either by his own achievements or accidentally by his accomplice,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“This has come to light during the investigation this week, including reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the vehicle involved in the kidnapping.”

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate Park, including healthcare facilities.

“It’s not uncommon in these situations where people evading accountability try to use a false name,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“While I can’t go into details around the specifics of our enquiries, we are absolutely committed to locating and arresting him.”

Park is described as being 166 centimetres tall and is of thin build.

Anyone who sees Ralph Park should call Police on 111 immediately.

“You should consider him dangerous, and we advise that you do not approach him.”

Anyone with general information on Park’s whereabouts can also contact Police via the 105 phone service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

