Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Beach Haven Kidnapping: Police Seeking Ralph Park

Friday, 5 April 2024, 3:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ralph Park as part of the investigation into a kidnapping in Beach Haven.

The 25-year-old Auckland man is wanted to arrest over the incident on 2 April and may be trying to seek medical attention.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says the investigation team has now obtained a warrant to arrest Park and is releasing further information to assist in locating him.

“Our team has been undertaking a number of enquiries to locate Park so far, including search warrants in the Auckland area.”

Police believe Park will likely be trying to seek medical attention for an injury he sustained while the offending took place on Tuesday night.

“We believe Park was shot – either by his own achievements or accidentally by his accomplice,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“This has come to light during the investigation this week, including reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the vehicle involved in the kidnapping.”

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate Park, including healthcare facilities.

“It’s not uncommon in these situations where people evading accountability try to use a false name,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“While I can’t go into details around the specifics of our enquiries, we are absolutely committed to locating and arresting him.”

Park is described as being 166 centimetres tall and is of thin build.

Anyone who sees Ralph Park should call Police on 111 immediately.

“You should consider him dangerous, and we advise that you do not approach him.”

Anyone with general information on Park’s whereabouts can also contact Police via the 105 phone service or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 